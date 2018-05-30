Jaguars sign Scott Orndoff

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced they signed first-year tight end Scott Orndoff. To make room on the roster, Jacksonville waived tight end Zach Conque with an injury designation.

If Conque clears waivers Thursday, he will revert to the Jaguars’ injured reserve list.

Orndoff has yet to appear in an NFL game after originally signing as a rookie free agent with the Steelers in 2017. He spent parts of the 2017 preseason with Pittsburgh and Detroit.

He was on the Bengals’ practice squad during the 2017 regular season.

Orndoff started 23 of 45 career games for the University of Pittsburgh and totaled 58 receptions for 897 yards with 13 touchdowns from 2013-16.