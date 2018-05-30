Jerry Jones was “proud” to see Joe Lockhart go

Getty Images

When Commissioner Roger Goodell got his new contract, a theory emerged that, in exchange for giving in, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would get something in return. Specially, it was believed Jones would get real change in the layer of management just below the Commissioner.

Some of the changes made since Goodell got his new contract suggest that a connection indeed exists. The recent deposition testimony of Jones indicates that he wanted — and got — the ouster of P.R. chief Joe Lockhart.

“I was proud to see him go,” Jones said under oath, via Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal.

The fact that Jones would feel pride implies that he also feels responsible. Otherwise, what would he be proud about? (Example: Who would say, “I was proud to see the sun rise this morning”?)

Lockhart apparently sealed his fate by engaging the President after the notorious Alabama “get that son of a bitch off the field” comment, calling the President’s comments “divisive” and making a snarky reference to “locker-room talk.”

Of course, the NFL is now suffering from the absence of a replacement for Lockhart, as demonstrated by last week’s anthem-policy alteration, which took a minor problem that not many people were talking about and turned it into a major problem that everyone has been talking about, and that has angered people on both sides of the debate.

Jones would likely say that it’s better to have no in-house P.R. chief than to have Lockhart. Last week’s events would tend to say otherwise.