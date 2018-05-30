Joe Thomas backs Cavs with his own jersey bet

Getty Images

Browns safety Damarious Randall went viral this week when a post promising to buy a jersey for everyone who retweeted him zoomed across the internet.

Randall has racked up more than 761,000 retweets, although a former member of the Browns might push that number before all is said and done. Unlike Randall, recently retired left tackle Joe Thomas is backing the Cleveland squad in a series that gets underway on Thursday night. He’s also going a step further by promising to get those retweeters signed, game-worn jerseys.

I’m so confident in my @cavs, if the @warriors win the 2018 NBA finals, I’ll buy anyone who retweets this a signed @StephenCurry30 gameworn jersey. Even you @RandallTime. @KingJames https://t.co/zsQp3LxGbu — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) May 30, 2018

Thomas followed that tweet up with another one saying he’d get people the jersey of their choice rather than limiting it to a Curry jersey.

Thomas’ tweet racked up more than 90,000 retweets in just over six hours, which will make even Eli Manning wonder how Thomas would be able to get his hands on that many game-worn jerseys in the event he has to follow through once the NBA season comes to an end.