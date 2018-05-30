Kam Chancellor says he’ll listen to his body in regards to whether he plays or not

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor is expected to have testing done in late June or early July that will give him a clearer picture as to whether he can continue his football career despite a neck injury sustained last November.

In an interview with 13News Now in Norfolk, Virginia – Chancellor’s hometown – he said that he’ll heed the advice he receives when it comes to deciding on his course of action.

“If my body says I can play, I’m playing,” Chancellor said. “If my body says don’t play, I’m not playing. I’ll listen. I’m a very good listener.”

Chancellor was injured in a game in Arizona against the Cardinals last November. The injury ended Chancellor’s season after nine games and brought his career into question after eight seasons with the Seahawks. He has seen doctors on several occasions but head coach Pete Carroll has said there has been no change to Chancellor’s up to this point. The further evaluations yet to come will be key to determining whether his career can continue or not.

While he has been in many significant collisions due to his role in Seattle’s defense, the 30-year old Chancellor doesn’t feel like his career should be nearing its close. But if the neck injury puts him in further danger of significant injury moving forward, the decision may not ultimately be in his hands.

“I don’t see myself as old. I feel like I’m still in my prime, so it’s not an age thing at all. It’s just a matter of structural issues in the neck and if they change or not,” Chancellor said.