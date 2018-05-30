Kenyan Drake fired up by addition of Frank Gore

Getty Images

Over the last month of the season, Kenyan Drake looked like he didn’t need much help in the Dolphins backfield.

The Dolphins found him some anyway, and he’s grateful for it.

Via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the fourth-year running back gushed about the addition of veteran Frank Gore this offseason.

“He works out like he’s a first-year, second-year guy,” Drake said. “Comes in with that same attitude. I feel like if I could have just half the success that he’s had, that would be a win in my book. Because he’s definitely the epitome of longevity in this league.”

Gore needs just 76 yards this season to pass Curtis Martin for fourth on the league’s all-time rushing list. And while the 35-year-old has shown he can still be productive, he’ll also have a role helping Drake develop.

It seemed that Drake was on the right path last year. Over the last five weeks of the season, no back in the league had more rushing yards (444) than Drake, though even he noted that players such as Todd Gurley and Kareem Hunt took their foot off the gas late in the year. But it was still an encouraging finish, and helped validate the Dolphins’ decision to trade Jay Ajayi.

“I’ve learned that you definitely can’t take any week for granted,” Drake said. “It’s a one-game season every week. On any given Sunday. You have to be where your feet are. From waking up one morning and you realize you just traded your starting running back [Jay Ajayi] and now you’re going to get a lot more carries. To the next person in front of you [Damien Williams] is injured for the rest of the season. And so now you definitely have to have a lot more of the bulk.

“So an in my rookie year it was a big learning experience. Because at the end of the day I just wasn’t mentally prepared to handle the work load. As if I was out there being an every-day starter. Which I take personally. Because I’m supposed to put myself in the position to help this team win games. And I came up short my rookie year. And as the second year went on I got a lot more special teams opportunities and that gave me a lot more opportunities. Once I got the ball in my hand it was just natural again.”

And now, he gets to work with a guy who entered the league when he was in sixth grade, who learned those lessons long ago.