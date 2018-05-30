Kirk Cousins likes throwing the ball to Kyle Rudolph

Getty Images

Given the extent to which former Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins threw the ball to tight ends, his new tight ends in Minnesota should have his head on swivel.

In a video posted by the Vikings with Cousins wired for sound, Cousins throws a pass to Rudolph.

“Boy, he’s a friendly target,” Cousins says. “It’s like throwing into a mattress.”

Last year, Rudolph dipped from a career high 83 catches and 840 yards with 57 catches and 532 yards. Look for those numbers to go up in 2018, as Rudolph the mattress absorbs any and all pillows Cousins throws his way.