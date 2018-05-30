Lions want LeGarrette Blount to “put a little bit more stress on the defense”

Getty Images

The Lions are spending another offseason trying to find a backfield mix that will give their offense the kind of balance it’s been missing for much of Matthew Stafford‘s run as the team’s quarterback.

Part of this year’s plan was signing LeGarrette Blount as a free agent after Blount’s bruising running style helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII. That title came a year after Blount was part of a Patriots championship team and the Lions would certainly like to make a run like that this season.

No one’s going to pin all hopes on that front on Blount, but the chances of anything close to that happening would improve if he does well on the field. Running backs coach David Walker made it clear how he sees Blount doing that.

“Hopefully, he’ll give us a little bit more than we had last year,” Walker said, via the Detroit Free Press. “It’s one thing with 200-pounds of Ameer [Abdullah] or Theo [Riddick] running through the hole that you have to tackle. And it’s a totally different animal trying to tackle a 240-pound LeGarrette Blount. So we understand that hopefully will put a little bit more stress on the defense.”

Adding a competent run game to an often potent passing attack would certainly stress out defenses, but May optimism about better days on the ground has gone unrealized often enough that Detroit will remain in wait and see mode a while longer.