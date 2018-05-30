Marcus Peters: Practicing against “crazy unique” offense makes Rams D better

AP

The Rams offense led the league in scoring last season and that helped the team win the NFC West on their way to the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

That offense added wide receiver Brandin Cooks after Sammy Watkins left as a free agent, but the main focus for the Rams this offseason has been on defense. They’ve added defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters, which leaves them with work to do when it comes to integrating all the pieces this offseason.

Peters said on Tuesday that the defense’s efforts to gel are being helped by facing the strong offense put together by head coach Sean McVay in practice.

“It’s going to make us a whole lot better because the up-tempo and his playcalling style is crazy unique,” Peters said, via ESPN.com. “It’s going to cause for us to be on our toes a lot.”

Wide receiver Robert Woods feels the same way about the impact of facing Peters and Talib on a daily basis and we’ll find out in a few months what the internal struggles will mean when the Rams start facing other teams.