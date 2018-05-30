Matt Ryan: “Very easy” to get on same page as Julio Jones

Getty Images

Back in April, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said that he was excited about the chance to work with wide receiver Julio Jones this offseason after Jones was limited last offseason following foot surgery.

Jones isn’t taking part in voluntary practices with the team, however, and isn’t expected to rejoin the Falcons until next month’s mandatory minicamp. That may not have been what Ryan was looking forward to when the offseason program got underway, but the quarterback doesn’t see that as a problem as the Falcons prepare for the 2018 season.

“About being on the same page: We’ve played together for a long time and when he’s healthy and when he feels good, like he does right now, it’s very easy to get on the same page,” Ryan said, via the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “He’s so talented. We’re fine. I think we’re in a good spot. We’ll get in some good work before the season starts, like we always do.”

As long as Jones is in attendance for minicamp and training camp, there should be little reason for the Falcons to worry about him being ready to go in September even if the contract tweak he’s reportedly looking for doesn’t come through by Week One.