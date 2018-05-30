Packers’ Aaron Jones commits a random act of kindness

MonicaAllen11 on Twitter

Packers running back Aaron Jones got some attention for averaging 5.5 yards a carry as a rookie last season, and now he’s getting attention for some good work off the field.

Jones was in the airport in Appleton this week when he saw a woman in a wheelchair struggling with her bag. He offered to push her to where she needed to go, and that good deed would have gone unnoticed except that a woman in the airport took a picture and posted it to Twitter.

The picture became a hit on social media, and Jones and his twin brother, Ravens linebacker Alvin Jones, both tweeted that the instinct to help someone in need comes from the way they were raised. Aaron and Alvin were raised by Alvin Jones Sr. and Vurgess Jones, both of whom are retired after long careers in the Army. Alvin Jones Sr. told the Packers’ website last year that he prided himself on raising sons with the right values.

“What I’ve told Aaron and Alvin, this is a reward for all the hard work that you guys have put in,” Alvin Sr. said. “What mom and I always try to do with them, even now, is make sure they understand why they’re successful. That, first and foremost, is the blessing from the man upstairs. Secondly, we try to keep them humble and working hard. No matter how much success you have, there’s always something you can improve so continue to work hard, stay humble and good things will always happen for you.”

Aaron’s act of kindness was not just a one-time thing: Several fans have posted on social media that they too have had positive encounters with him. He’s a player who is gaining new fans without having to step on the field.