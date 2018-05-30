Steelers tackle suffers knee injury in OTAs

Getty Images

Non-contact OTA practices may have claimed another player.

According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Steelers tackle Jerald Hawkins suffered a knee injury in practice this morning, and it appears to be serious.

“I didn’t see it at all,” left guard Ramon Foster said. “I just heard him screaming.”

Hawkins had to be helped to the locker room by the team’s training staff, but there was no official word from the team on his condition.

“It’s tough, but it’s part of it,” Foster said. “Every year, it’s going to be somebody. You just hope it’s not somebody who is super significant. I don’t know the full details of it, but he did get carried off so we’ll wait to see what the medical report is.”

Hawkins was competing for the swing tackle job, after the Steelers lost Chris Hubbard in free agency to the Browns. Hawkins, their fourth-rounder in the 2016 NFL Draft, played in five games last year and started one.