Taco Charlton, Cowboys expect more from the DE in his second season

Taco Charlton‘s rookie year went about like all rookie pass rushers rookie seasons go. He played 38.1 percent of the Cowboys’ defensive snaps and made 19 tackles and three sacks.

“The beginning wasn’t as good as I wanted it to go, but at the end I started to hit my stride,” Charlton said Wednesday, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “It’s starting to all come together. The season had to end, which was bad for me because I really started to get in my groove. Now I can start fresh, and really think I can have an impact and help this team win games.”

Charlton played behind DeMarcus Lawrence, who made 14.5 sacks. Lawrence played 67.1 percent of the defensive snaps, which was the most among Cowboys’ defensive linemen.

Both Lawrence and Charlton expect the 2017 first-round pick to play more — and do more — this season.

“I feel like Taco had a pretty good rookie season,” Lawrence said. “You all take away the light that he was playing behind me so it wasn’t like he could get as many reps as he needed. This year I feel like he’s going to come along and take you all by storm.”