Taylor Lewan going about his business despite slow pace of negotiations

Getty Images

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan wants a contract extension. He deserves a contract extension.

But the sides have had no substantial talks, according to Lewan.

Still, Lewan is showing up to work every day, even though it’s not mandatory. He figures something will get done when it gets done.

“As of right now, there is no situation,” Lewan said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “I understand that this is a business, and if something gets done here, that’s great. But if not, I understand it. That’s how it is. That’s how this game works. Whatever happens happens.”

Lewan currently is scheduled to make $9.341 million on the fifth-year option the Titans exercised. He is not opposed to his representation, CAA, negotiating into the season if that’s what it takes to get a long-term deal.

“When it comes to this kind of stuff, that’s why I have an agent,” Lewan said. “I don’t give them 3 percent to sit on their [expletive]. I’m being serious. If they want to go, and Jon [Robinson] wants to call, and they want to have a conversation, I’m more than willing to, but I’m not going to move forward any in my life not focusing on football. That’s the main most important thing, and I can’t lose track of what is important, and that’s playing football.”

Lewan, 26, will get something similar to the four-year, $62 million deal Nate Solder signed with the Giants. Lewan has become one of the NFL’s top tackles, or maybe the best.

“I would say from a competitive standpoint, absolutely,” Lewan said when asked if he was the best. “There are a lot of things I do well and a lot of things I can improve upon as a football player. But for me, if I don’t walk on the field and think I’m the best player in the NFL every time I step on the field, then I’m doing something wrong.”