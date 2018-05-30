Todd Bowles feels Jets have three quarterbacks they can play with

AP

The Jets moved into their second week of OTAs on Tuesday and first-round pick Sam Darnold got some time quarterbacking the first team during the practice.

Head coach Todd Bowles said after the session that “it is nothing to read into” because Darnold, Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater are all getting the same amount of reps as the team goes through the offseason program. He did add Darnold has already grown “more comfortable” and that Bridgewater is “progressing and getting better” in his early work.

All of that adds up to Bowles feeling like the team has “three good quarterbacks that we can play with” and that those three quarterbacks can make each other better over the next few months.

“They all see different things,” Bowles said in comments distributed by the team. “And if they all can give each other advice on the field about what they saw on certain plays and they all understand the plays that are going on, if they can feed off of each other and take each other’s advice, I think it can’t help but catapult the chemistry to a better level and help those guys play better.”

The Jets and the NFL have a pretty good idea about what McCown brings to the table, but Bridgewater’s long injury layoff and Darnold’s rookie status mean there’s more mystery elsewhere on the depth chart. Similar mysteries haven’t come to satisfying conclusions for the Jets in the past, but that’s not getting in the way of optimism at the position for the first time in some time for the AFC East club.