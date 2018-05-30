Tre Boston to visit with Cardinals

AP

Safety Tre Boston‘s free agency has lasted longer than he probably expected and his next attempt to land a job for the 2018 season will come with the Cardinals.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Boston told her he was traveling to Arizona on Wednesday. Boston met with the Colts earlier this month, but has otherwise seen the same quiet market that greeted other safeties like Kenny Vaccaro and Eric Reid this offseason.

Branch was with the Cardinals in 2017, but saw his season come to an end with a torn ACL. The Cardinals also had Tyrann Mathieu last year, but cut him in a cap move and he’s moved on to the Texans. Antoine Bethea, Budda Baker and Rudy Ford are their returning safeties from last year.

Boston had 79 tackles and five interceptions with the Chargers last season. He was previously with the Panthers, where he played for current Cardinals coach Steve Wilks.