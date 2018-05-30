Von Miller hosting another pass rusher summit

Getty Images

Broncos star outside linebacker Von Miller was grateful for the lessons he learned from his elders.

So he’s more than willing to share them with the next generation of guys who chase quarterbacks.

Via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post, Miller will host another pass rusher summit next month in Branson, Mo. He hosted his first such event last year in California.

“It’s a great space where we can talk about knowledge and share knowledge,” Miller said. “It’s the only place where you can do that and where you can get [Oakland’s] Khalil Mack and [Atlanta’s] Vic Beasley in the same spot, other than the Pro Bowl, and talk about pass rush and what it takes to be a great pass rusher from a young’s guy point of view.”

Of course, Miller has a new pupil to work with throughout the year, as the Broncos invested the fifth overall pick in Bradley Chubb.

“He reminds me of myself,” Miller said. “It’s cool to pay it forward and tell him some of the same stuff that DeMarcus [Ware] and Elvis [Dumervil] told me.”

Miller’s hoping Chubb can make his event, but has plenty of knowledge to share throughout the year. He’s eighth among active players in sacks with 83.5, in seven seasons.