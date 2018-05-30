Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Jets QB Teddy Bridgewater got the No. 5 jersey after Christian Hackenberg was shipped to Oakland.

ESPN’s Football Power Index calls the Patriots the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Bills QB Nathan Peterman hasn’t been forgotten.

Dolphins RB Frank Gore‘s signing is already paying off.

The 2000 Ravens had a loaded coaching staff.

Browns S Damarious Randall should be at 700,000 retweets soon.

Bengals LB Vincent Rey said peaceful protest should be allowed during the national anthem, but, “the league doesn’t feel that way, and we play for the league.”

Vance McDonald says he’s working on little bitty details at Steelers’ OTAs.

Texans DE J.J. Watt got an honorary doctorate.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s wealth has grown by $125 million.

Andrew Luck‘s shoulder injury clearly hasn’t stopped him from lifting weights.

Mike Vrabel‘s high school coach visited the Titans.

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller wants to mentor Bradley Chubb the same way DeMarcus Ware mentored him.

The Raiders’ quarterbacks should prepare to be annoyed on vacation, if Chris Simms’ experience with Jon Gruden is any indication.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn doesn’t think the national anthem controversy will be an issue on his team.

Here’s a look inside the Chiefs’ OTAs.

Eagles QB Nick Foles flipped a switch in the postseason.

Progress has been hard to come by for the Cowboys and Zack Martin on a new contract.

Odell Beckham broke his perfect attendance streak at voluntary workouts this week.

Several young players are looking for bigger roles in Washington.

Lions RB Barry Sanders fumbled 10 times as a rookie but didn’t lose any of them.

Bears rookie WR Anthony Miller looks like he’s everything the team hoped he’d be.

DeShone Kizer is showing signs of progress in Packers OTAs.

Vikings K Kai Forbath says he’s not afraid of competition.

Saints QB Drew Brees paid $264,000 for a John Wooden jersey, which he’s donating to Purdue.

The roof is open over Atlanta’s new stadium.

Panthers WR Devin Funchess has changed the way he prepares.

How will the backfield shape up in Tampa?

Two Cardinals rookies threw out the first pitch at a Diamondbacks game.

The Rams have confirmed that Morgan Fox is out for the season.

Will Seahawks WR Brandon Marshall’s contract set the market for Dez Bryant, Eric Decker and Jeremy Maclin?

The 49ers’ defensive line is feeling confident heading into 2018.