Wednesday’s #PFTPM is ready to roll

PFTPM

Today was one of those days when I was tempted not to do the #PFTPM podcast. But the @PFTPMPosse demands it, and I don’t want to divert their anger away from Stats.

So here’s Wednesday’s edition, with a quick news summary followed by my half-assed answers to your full-assed questions.

Enjoy this one. Tomorrow is a travel day for a wedding a long way away from home. Although I was tempted to be “that guy” and tape the podcast from my cell phone device on the plane, one specific passenger (i.e., my wife) would end up sticking the item in a place far more secure than its protective case.