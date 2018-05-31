Aaron Jones: Helping a stranger was something “anybody else would do”

MonicaAllen11 on Twitter

Aaron Jones doesn’t know what the big deal is. The Packers running back insists he was “just doing what anybody else would do” in helping a stranger in a wheelchair at Appleton International Airport.

@MonicaAllen11 tweeted a photo of Jones with the woman, writing, “Just watched Packers Aaron Jones push a random lady through the Appleton airport because there was no [one] there to push her.” The tweet has more than 18,000 likes and 3,000 retweets.

Jones met with the media Thursday for the first time since his random act of kindness.

“A lady was sitting next to me, across the row when we were getting off the plane, [and] I saw she needed help with her bags,” Jones said, via Stu Courtney of USA Today Wisconsin. “She had a cane; she was dragging her bags; and I was like, ‘Do you need help?’ And she said yes, so I started carrying her bags and when we were walking off the plane, the flight attendant told her that there would be somebody there to push her with a wheelchair. There were wheelchairs when we walked, but nobody was there, and the wheelchairs were folded up. So I asked if she wanted me to push her, and she said yes. I pushed her down to where her daughter was.”

Jones doesn’t know the woman’s name, and she didn’t know he was a Packers player when he offered to help.

”As we got halfway down there, I had a bag tag on and she asked ‘Are you a Packers player?’ and I said ‘Yes, ma’am I am,'” Jones said. “And she was like, ‘My husband would’ve loved this.’ You could tell she got excited, and it made me happy. But I didn’t know anybody had taken a picture until I got home and got on Twitter.”