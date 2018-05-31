Alex Anzalone confident surgery has fixed his shoulder dislocations

Getty Images

Alex Anzalone underwent surgery last year to fix a recurring shoulder problem. The Saints linebacker is confident he is done with the dislocations of his right shoulder.

“It was fixed really well this time,” Anzalone said, via Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune.

Anzalone, 23, has dislocated the shoulder three times the past five seasons, including four games into his rookie season. The 2017 third-round pick started the first four games before going on injured reserve.

“It sucks, and you feel bad for a little bit, but life goes on,” said Anzalone, who had 16 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a pass breakup.

Anzalone is practicing without limitations, returning to working with the first team at weakside linebacker. While it won’t be until he begins tackling that he knows for certain that all is well, Anzalone trusts that surgery and rehab solved his problem.

“I think that the training room and the rehab guys here did a good job of getting me back stronger,” Anzalone said.