May 31, 2018
The Patriot Way has come under attack in recent days, from those who claim that the Patriots don’t have fun. To no surprise, coach Bill Belichick says it’s not about fun.

Asked during a Thursday press conference whether it’s important for you to come up with ways for players to feel like they’re enjoying themselves as they’re putting in the work that you ask them to put in,” Belichick was characteristically blunt.

“We feel what’s important to us is to win,” Belichick said. “So that’s really what we’re trying to do.”

Asked next about criticism from people like Eagles tackle Lane Johnson, Belichick was characteristically dismissive.

“Yeah, we’re focused on what we’re doing, trying to get better and taking each day we can to try to improve our football team,” Belichick said. “Not really focused on what everybody else is doing.”

Regardless, the noise of the Patriots being a No Fun Team seems to be growing. With guys like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski opting to have actual fun in lieu of showing up for the daily effort to improve, it’s hard not to think there’s something to it this time.

22 responses to "Belichick: What's important to us is to win

  1. Not a Patriots fan at all, However, these guys complaining must not care about winning or being NFL champs. I wouldn’t want them on my team either.
    Lombardi did not have many players who loved him, but the majority respected him.

  4. The Patriot Way is so terrible that other teams are snapping up players and staff with Patriots pedigree. They know winning is the real fun.

  6. Winning is everything. It is why the players are paid, it is why the coaches are paid, and it is what the fans expect. If having fun improves the odds of winning, perhaps you can point to something other than anecdotal evidence of that.

  7. the players coming into the league now got trophies even if they finished in last place…everyone is a champion. they don’t care about winning they just wanna have fun. wouldn’t be surprised to see the hoodie retire once Tom is gone.

    The Patriot Way is so terrible that other teams are snapping up players and staff with Patriots pedigree. They know winning is the real fun.
    And none of them have done squatta!

  12. The focus has always been towards one common goal. It’s the standard NFL line – We are in the business of winning. In my workplace, there is a segment that feel they could produce more favorable results if their ideas were implemented – but I’ve always noticed it would include reducing their workload.

  13. All 31 other NFL teams aspire to have the success enjoyed by the Patriots. Coach Belichick has a formula and he knows precisely what he’s doing. Some other coaches may prefer to get closer to their players and have fun joking around with them but that is not Bill’s style and how can you argue with the results. The objective is to win and he understands that better than anyone else.
    This so called drama about New England is simply fake news and is being promoted by some in the NFL media who want to see the Patriots lose.

  17. I bet before Brady and Gronk had a bunch of rings winning was what mattered. Younger guys coming in don’t have the ring, so having examples that show them the work ethic required to win a championship is crucial. No one can blame Brady or Gronk for dialing it back..but when you don’t want to do the work or set the standard anymore it’s time to Jimmy Johnson.

