Belichick: What’s important to us is to win

The Patriot Way has come under attack in recent days, from those who claim that the Patriots don’t have fun. To no surprise, coach Bill Belichick says it’s not about fun.

Asked during a Thursday press conference whether it’s important for you to come up with ways for players to feel like they’re enjoying themselves as they’re putting in the work that you ask them to put in,” Belichick was characteristically blunt.

“We feel what’s important to us is to win,” Belichick said. “So that’s really what we’re trying to do.”

Asked next about criticism from people like Eagles tackle Lane Johnson, Belichick was characteristically dismissive.

“Yeah, we’re focused on what we’re doing, trying to get better and taking each day we can to try to improve our football team,” Belichick said. “Not really focused on what everybody else is doing.”

Regardless, the noise of the Patriots being a No Fun Team seems to be growing. With guys like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski opting to have actual fun in lieu of showing up for the daily effort to improve, it’s hard not to think there’s something to it this time.