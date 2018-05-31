Bills will release Eric Wood

Getty Images

Bills center Eric Wood announced in January that a neck injury discovered at an end of season physical led doctors to advise against playing again, but a press conference to announce his retirement wound up ending without any official announcement that his career was over.

Wood remained on the 90-man roster and the delay was explained as having to do with salary cap issues, including Wood’s $10 million-plus cap hit for the 2018 season and the possibility that the Bills could ask for signing bonus money back due to Wood’s retirement.

Wood won’t be returning any of the bonus money and he won’t be on the Buffalo roster anymore either. John Wawrow of the Associated Press was the first to report that the Bills will release Wood. Field Yates of ESPN adds that the move comes after the two sides reached an injury settlement.

They will take the entire cap hit this year rather than make him a post-June 1 cut to spread the cap hit out over the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Wood started 120 games over nine seasons with the Bills. Buffalo signed former Bengals center Russell Bodine as a free agent and also have Ryan Groy on hand as an option in the middle of the offensive line. The Bills also released guard Richie Incognito after his own flirtation with retirement and traded tackle Cordy Glenn to the Bengals this offseason.