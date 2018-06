Getty Images

The Cardinals waived rookie fullback Austin Ramesh on Thursday with a left squad designation.

Ramesh has decided to retire because of lingering symptoms from multiple concussions at Wisconsin, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Ramesh visited the Raiders before signing with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.

He rushed for 147 yards on 34 carries while catching 13 passes for 130 yards and scoring six total touchdowns in 25 games at Wisconsin.