Cardinals wrap up draft class contracts by signing Mason Cole

Getty Images

Add the Cardinals to the list of teams with all of their 2018 draft picks under contract.

They wrapped up that bit of business on Thursday by signing offensive lineman Mason Cole to a four-year deal. Cole was a third-round pick in April and and one of six players drafted by Arizona this year.

“Obviously, it’s really exciting,” Cole said. “Once you get drafted, you’re waiting for this point to officially sign. Really grateful for the opportunity, and just excited.”

Cole played left tackle for three of his four seasons at Michigan with a shift to center for his junior year and started all 51 games the Wolverines played while he was in Ann Arbor. The Cardinals list Cole as an interior offensive lineman, so it appears he’ll start his career as a reserve behind left guard Mike Iupati, center A.Q. Shipley and right guard Justin Pugh.