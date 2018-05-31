Celebrating acts of airport kindness from Aaron Jones, Jermaine Gresham

Getty Images

Airports can be hectic, busy, stressful places. (I’m sitting in one as I type this.) People can be loud and rude, caught in a universe that extends from their faces to their phone screens with no regard or sensitivity to anything else that is happening.

That’s what makes the recent news of random acts of airport kindness from Packers running back Aaron Jones and Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham even more worthy of praise. They both had turned off the obvlious-to-the-world force field in which so many of us reside when traveling, and they performed simple gestures that meant little to them but much to the people who benefited from their good deeds.

It’s something we all should try to emulate, especially when in a hectic, busy, stressful place like an airport. And it’s something that should be celebrated whenever it happens.