Two weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs waived wide receiver Jordan Smallwood in order to sign another receiver, East Carolina’s Davon Grayson.

The Chiefs reversed course on Wednesday as they re-signed Smallwood and waived Grayson with an injury designation.

Smallwood caught just 18 passes for 170 yards and one touchdown in his four seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Grayson will revert to the Chiefs injured reserve list if he goes unclaimed.