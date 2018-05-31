Corey Nelson ready to compete for Mychal Kendricks’ old job

Getty Images

Even though defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said the Eagles will take their time in sorting out their linebackers, it’s a safe assumption, looking at their roster, that Corey Nelson is the frontrunner for the weakside job.

The Eagles released Mychal Kendricks last week, leaving an opening that Nelson hopes to fill.

“I don’t know what [Kendricks’ release] does,” Nelson said, via Les Bowen of phillynews.com. “I’m just here to give it my all, to compete to the best of my abilities, and to make this team better. . . . I don’t know where that puts me at.

“It kinda surprised me. I talked with [Kendricks], had a good relationship with him. Treated him as he was still gonna be here. It’s definitely a surprise.”

The Eagles also have Nate Gerry, a fifth-round pick in 2017 who is converting from safety. Gerry played only one game last season, and that was the meaningless regular-season finale against the Cowboys.

Nelson opted to take Philadelphia’s one-year, $2.25 million deal, even though the Broncos offered to match. Nelson played in 53 games with six starts in his four seasons in Denver.

The Eagles are training Nelson at all three spots, though he appears best suited for the WILL.