Cowboys holding out hope David Irving can get his act together

Getty Images

The Cowboys continue to wait for defensive lineman David Irving to show up. His attendance in the team’s offseason program has been “in and out,” defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said last week that Irving was working his way back into shape.

But the organization has not had much to say about Irving.

“You’d love to have him [here], no question,” Marinelli said, via Jori Epstein of the Dallas Morning News. “But the guys who are here I’m going all out. They deserve that.”

The Cowboys placed a second-round restricted tender on Irving for $2.91 million. He has had his share of off-field problems, including recently being investigated by police for domestic violence allegations. Frisco, Texas, police closed Irving’s case earlier this month after Irving’s longtime girlfriend recanted her allegations.

Irving served a four-game suspension last season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

But Irving, 24, has 11.5 sacks in 35 games with Dallas, including seven in eight games last season. That’s the reason the Cowboys continue to hold out hope Irving will get his act together off the field.

“He’s too big of a talent not to be on the field,” Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford said. “Once all of that [off field] is figured out, he’ll be good to go.”