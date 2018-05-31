DeAndre Hopkins: I can be the best WR in the NFL, Deshaun Watson can be the best QB

Getty Images

During the games when Deshaun Watson was their starting quarterback last season, the Texans were the highest-scoring team in the NFL. So it’s no surprise that Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins thinks he and Watson can be the best pair in the NFL this year.

Hopkins said at Houston’s Organized Team Activities that he sees the two of them developing into the best quarterback-receiver combination in football in 2018.

“Honestly, I feel like I set the standard high for myself and him, so I think we can be the best in this league,” Hopkins said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “I think he can be the best quarterback. I know I can be the best wide receiver. That’s our mindset coming into the season.”

Watson is still being held out of 11-on-11 drills to protect his surgically repaired knee, but he is making good progress and expected to be cleared well before the start of the regular season. Hopkins said he’s been impressed with how Watson has tried to improve mentally while he hasn’t been able to do everything physically.

“I would say him studying off the field, just learning the system [and] not just coming out and making the plays that he naturally can do,” Hopkins said. “I would say studying defenses, being a student of the game. Just the conversations we have in between workouts and warming up. It’s constantly going over defenses, talking about what we can do to get better. I definitely can see him wanting to be the best.”

The Texans are coming off a 4-12 season, but with Watson and J.J. Watt returning to health, there’s every reason for plenty of optimism coming out of Houston.