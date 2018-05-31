Devin McCourty: Fun comes in winning, and Patriots do that a lot

Posted by Charean Williams on May 31, 2018, 3:53 PM EDT
Getty Images

If winning isn’t fun, Devin McCourty doesn’t know what is.

“We got a couple guys from Cleveland that went 0-16, and they told me that wasn’t fun,” McCourty said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I’m going to try to stay on this side.”

The Patriots are 102-26 in the regular season with four Super Bowl appearances, including two titles, since McCourty joined them as a first-round pick in 2010.

The Patriots reacted to former teammate Cassius Marsh‘s comment that playing for the Patriots is neither “fun” nor “happy.” Linebacker Dont'a Hightower said the Patriots have fun but admits it’s not for everyone.

McCourty wrote off Marsh’s comments as frustration.

“I’m always having fun, but I get it,” McCourty said. “Cassius had a frustrating time here. I didn’t think he would get released here and say New England was the time of his life. He can’t wait to try to come back some day.

“I think every experience for everyone, no matter what, is different. . . . You look at it, a team that beat us in the Super Bowl and you have guys [on their team] who are talking about it, so it’s front news. Cassius leaves, he played here, so that’s another one. But I think if you ask any guys on this team, the fun we have comes from hanging with each other, the relationships between the guys. A lot of our fun happens right in the locker room even before we come out here and have fun winning football games. Obviously, we work for a living, so in this business, you have to win. When you lose, that’s not fun. People get fired. That’s not fun.”

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Devin McCourty: Fun comes in winning, and Patriots do that a lot

  3. Since Devin has a twin brother who used to play for not-so-successful teams, he has even more insight into this than most.

  5. The Truth says:
    May 31, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Did you have fun last year when Nick Foles carved you up like a christmas turkey ?
    ————————

    Did the Eagles defense have fun getting carved up like a Thanksgiving turkey?

  7. The Truth says:
    May 31, 2018 at 3:57 pm
    Did you have fun last year when Nick Foles carved you up like a christmas turkey

    Lame

  10. Butler comments have been ignored about the SB, BB, NE.

    “I never got a reason,” Butler said. “I feel like this was the reason: I got kind of sick. I went to the hospital. They probably thought I was kind of late on the game plan. I wasn’t as locked in as I should be and could have been a matchup deal. It could have been anything.

    “But Bill Belichick has been doing this for a very long time. He took a veteran out of Super Bowl XLIX [against the Seahawks] and put in a first-year rookie, and that turned out right, so you could never question his decision. It didn’t work out right [against the Eagles]. It didn’t work out the best for me or him or the New England Patriots. But I can say he won more than he lost, so it is what it is. I always have love for New England, Bill Belichick, Mr. Kraft, all those guys. Life just goes on.”

  11. I complained to my boss that he personally does not do enough to make my job fun.

    I came back from lunch and there was a large box on my desk.

  12. Bill Belicheat gives statements to Devin McCourty. He’s the only guy that said the players knew Malcolm Butler was going to be benched in the Super Bowl. Now he fires back on behalf of Belicheat at Marsh. Malcolm Butler told me that being benched in the Super Bowl and watching your team get smoked is in fact NOT FUN.

  14. It sure was fun watching the Eagles outcoach and outplay the jerks last Super Bowl.
    Evdn more fun watching this teams dysfunction play out.
    The cheating dynasty is over.
    The Eagles slammed that window shut, slapped plywood over it, painted it, and Nick Foles put a FOR SALE BY OWNER sign on it

  15. This is so meaningless. I mean it has meaning, but this is just ridiculous. Everyone knows the Patriots way. They win a lot. It’s fun winning. When they lose big games with lots riding on it they find no fun at all and leave the field as the biggest sore losers ever because winning is everything…

  16. If everything were cupcakes and unicorns then the two most recognizable players on the roster would likely show up for OTA’s. Gronkowski and some guy named Brady are not there soaking in all the “FUN”.

  17. Lifetime Ban For Kneelers says:
    May 31, 2018 at 4:14 pm
    It sure was fun watching the Eagles outcoach and outplay the jerks last Super Bowl.
    Evdn more fun watching this teams dysfunction play out.
    The cheating dynasty is over.
    The Eagles slammed that window shut, slapped plywood over it, painted it, and Nick Foles put a FOR SALE BY OWNER sign on it
    ———-

    Get outside much? Window is wide open until Brady says otherwise. Would love to you clowns get that far again, any day

  19. mmack66 says:
    May 31, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    The Truth says:
    May 31, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Did you have fun last year when Nick Foles carved you up like a christmas turkey ?
    ————————

    Did the Eagles defense have fun getting carved up like a Thanksgiving turkey?

    Since they got the Lombardi Trophy after the game I will go with an emphatic Yes. Lots of Fun.

  20. Some people will find things to complain about, no matter what. We play sports because they are fun.

    I never progressed past HS ball and played on a losing team. It was still fun. I had more fun when we won than when we lost. But even when our coach was running us into the ground because we played poorly…it was still fun. Even the low-lights of the worst games, we can still find things to laugh about years later, as we experienced them together–as a team.

    The guys complaining that N.E. wasn’t fun should just suck their thumbs and be quiet.

  21. Lifetime Ban For Kneelers says:
    May 31, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    It sure was fun watching the Eagles outcoach and outplay the jerks last Super Bowl.
    Evdn more fun watching this teams dysfunction play out.
    The cheating dynasty is over.
    The Eagles slammed that window shut, slapped plywood over it, painted it, and Nick Foles put a FOR SALE BY OWNER sign on it
    ———————

    The Eagles get lucky, with some obvious help from the officiating crew, for once in nearly 60 years, and all of the sudden their fans think they are a great team. Maybe have some sustained success and/or win another one before you go nuts.

  22. If only Belichick would have named Brady player of the week in front of the troops last season…

  23. Lifetime Ban For Kneelers says:
    May 31, 2018 at 4:14 pm
    It sure was fun watching the Eagles outcoach and outplay the jerks last Super Bowl.
    Evdn more fun watching this teams dysfunction play out.
    The cheating dynasty is over.
    The Eagles slammed that window shut, slapped plywood over it, painted it, and Nick Foles put a FOR SALE BY OWNER sign on it


    Christ.

    Do you know how many times we have seen this comment and still hasn’t happened

    The Patriots will be in another SB before the Eagles

  24. skmad2014 says:
    May 31, 2018 at 3:55 pm
    Candidate for dumbest debate ever.

    ——————-

    Well, the media is playing into the lowest common denominator for clicks….Haters and Troll Losers that make up 99% of the rest of the league.

    So, people like that started it and created a market for it, one that cheater Goodell and the owners play into as well.

    Meanwhile, the owners are trying to sell the public that 3-4 guys kneeling during an anthem that isn’t even really seen on my tv screen, is the reason for ratings drops.

    LMAO

    Keep doubling down, Roger! Double down again! And again and again and again…

    The NFLPA is sitting in the cat bird’s seat for the 2020 CBA negotiations and all non-Millennial fans should be thrilled with that.

    Let’s get it back to the old days when Rozelle and Tagliabue led a more honorable league, so the ratings can rise again.

  26. 49ers2017 says:
    May 31, 2018 at 4:25 pm
    mmack66 says:
    May 31, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    The Truth says:
    May 31, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Did you have fun last year when Nick Foles carved you up like a christmas turkey ?
    ————————

    Did the Eagles defense have fun getting carved up like a Thanksgiving turkey?

    Since they got the Lombardi Trophy after the game I will go with an emphatic Yes. Lots of Fun.

    —————–

    Good thing they got those 2 free TDs, huh?

    Have rules ever been changed during a SB before? Hmm.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!