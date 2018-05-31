Devin McCourty: Fun comes in winning, and Patriots do that a lot

Getty Images

If winning isn’t fun, Devin McCourty doesn’t know what is.

“We got a couple guys from Cleveland that went 0-16, and they told me that wasn’t fun,” McCourty said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I’m going to try to stay on this side.”

The Patriots are 102-26 in the regular season with four Super Bowl appearances, including two titles, since McCourty joined them as a first-round pick in 2010.

The Patriots reacted to former teammate Cassius Marsh‘s comment that playing for the Patriots is neither “fun” nor “happy.” Linebacker Dont'a Hightower said the Patriots have fun but admits it’s not for everyone.

McCourty wrote off Marsh’s comments as frustration.

“I’m always having fun, but I get it,” McCourty said. “Cassius had a frustrating time here. I didn’t think he would get released here and say New England was the time of his life. He can’t wait to try to come back some day.

“I think every experience for everyone, no matter what, is different. . . . You look at it, a team that beat us in the Super Bowl and you have guys [on their team] who are talking about it, so it’s front news. Cassius leaves, he played here, so that’s another one. But I think if you ask any guys on this team, the fun we have comes from hanging with each other, the relationships between the guys. A lot of our fun happens right in the locker room even before we come out here and have fun winning football games. Obviously, we work for a living, so in this business, you have to win. When you lose, that’s not fun. People get fired. That’s not fun.”