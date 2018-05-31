Eagles may have a big defensive addition in Sidney Jones

Getty Images

The crop of young players added to the Eagles for the 2018 season will go beyond just their 2018 draft picks. It’s possible that a 2017 draft pick could be the team’s best newcomer.

That player is Sidney Jones, who was selected by the Eagles in the second round of last year’s draft. A cornerback from Washington, Jones had been viewed as a first-round prospect until tearing his Achilles tendon at his Pro Day workout. That allowed the Eagles to get him in the second round.

The injury was bad news for Jones, who only saw the field once as a rookie, in the Eagles’ meaningless Week 17 finale. But now that he’s fully healthy, he’s turning heads in Organized Team Activities, according to SI.com. Jones grabbed an interception in the end zone during the portion of practice that was open to reporters this week.

What role Jones will have in the secondary remains to be seen, but he’s been practicing as a starter in the slot. The Eagles are hoping he proves himself to be more than worth the wait.