Ha Ha Clinton-Dix skipping Packers’ OTAs

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is not attending the Packers’ organized team activities, per multiple reports.

The Pro Bowl safety has offered no explanation for his absence, but it’s probably a good guess he wants a long-term extension. Clinton-Dix currently is scheduled to play 2018 under the fifth-year option of $5.96 million.

The Packers, though, appear unfazed by Clinton-Dix’s decision to skip the voluntary offseason program.

Defensive passing game coordinator Joe Whitt was asked whether he was disappointed Clinton-Dix is not attending OTAs. “Not at all,” he said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “It’s voluntary. So the guys that are here are the guys that we’re worried about.”

The Packers’ mandatory minicamp is June 12-14.