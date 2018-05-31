J.J. Watt writes prescription for three “chill pills” for Bill O’Brien

Getty Images

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt received his honorary doctorate degree from Baylor College of Medicine this week. Coach Bill O’Brien was asked Wednesday if Watt would insist on being called “Dr. Watt.”

“He wrote me up a prescription this morning,” O’Brien said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “He told me to take three chill pills a day and call him in the morning. I thought I’ve been more chilled out, but I guess he doesn’t think so.”

Watt was honored in graduation ceremonies with a Doctor of Humanities in Medicine degree awarded to “individuals who have provided exceptional support or service, either directly or indirectly, to Baylor College of Medicine or to academic medicine as a whole and to the community at large.”

Earlier this year, Watt was named Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year with Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and won the NFL’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. Watt raised $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief last fall and more recently offered to pay for funeral costs for the 10 victims of the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School near Houston.