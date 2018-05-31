Jaguars see Corey Grant as “a guy we’ve got to get out there”

Getty Images

The Jaguars cut running back Chris Ivory in February, which leaves them without a player who played nearly 300 offensive snaps during the 2017 season.

As long as he’s healthy, Leonard Fournette is likely to get some of that work after playing nearly half the snaps during his rookie season. Corey Grant looks like a good bet to see an uptick in playing time as well.

Grant only played 49 offensive snaps in the regular season, but made the most of them by averaging 8.3 yards per carry and 13.7 yards per reception. He also caught three passes for 59 yards in Jacksonville’s playoff loss to New England and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett suggested he’s in line for more action this time around.

“I thought Corey — once again, he’s a guy that stepped in [last season] and did a great job there at the end — and he’s just a guy we’ve got to get out there,” Hackett said, via First Coast News. “There’s all these guys we’re talking about and it’s a long ways away from that first game to see what we’re going to get but I’d love to put him out there because he’s a major change-of-pace back.”

T.J. Yeldon is also on hand in Jacksonville so Grant won’t be the only option for a change of pace from Fournette, but his knack for hitting big plays makes it easy to understand why Hackett would be interested to see what happens if the ball’s in his hands more often.