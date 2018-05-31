Jay Ajayi wants to return to workhorse role

Getty Images

Running back Jay Ajayi joined the Eagles in the middle of the 2017 season and split time in the backfield with LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement on the way to a Super Bowl title.

Blount left as a free agent this offseason, but Clement is still around and the Eagles brought back Darren Sproles after last year’s torn ACL. Recent draft picks Wendell Smallwood and Donnel Pumphrey are also on the roster and former Washington starter Matt Jones recently joined the team, so the pieces for another committee would certainly seem to be in place.

Ajayi hopes that things play out differently, however. He said he considers himself “a workhorse running back” and would like to play that role in Philly this season.

“Obviously, things have gotten a little shaken up in our room,” Ajayi said, via Jeff McLane of Philly.com. “I’m excited to get into that lead role, do what’s needed of me and just go bull. It was kind of a year and a half removed from being ‘the guy.’ So I’m excited to kind of get back in that role and showcase again to the world what I can do.”

Ajayi is entering the final year of his rookie deal, so a big year as a clear No. 1 could have benefits beyond the field for the running back. Ajayi said he’s “not going to let it affect the way I carry out my business” and last year suggests the Eagles won’t let their personnel decisions be swayed by much beyond what’s best for the offense at a particular moment either.