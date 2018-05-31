Jermaine Gresham goes viral for being nice to stranded traveler

Getty Images

When a football player becomes famous on social media in the offseason, it’s generally not a good thing.

But Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham‘s an even brighter star than he was previously, for all the right reasons.

According to Dawn Gilbertson of the Arizona Republic, Gresham helped a stranded traveler with a simple gesture of kindness, and asked her to only make sure the chain didn’t end with her.

Arizona State graduate Delilah Cassidy was stuck in the Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday, and couldn’t pay her baggage fee because her credit card didn’t work and gate agents couldn’t take cash. Before she missed her flight, Gresham stepped in and paid the $50 to check her bag so she could return. The 22-year-old boarded the plane in tears, and stopped to hug Gresham in first class on her way to her seat despite not knowing who he was.

“I gave him this huge hug,” she said. “I was crying into Jermaine Gresham. I didn’t know it was him.”

Update: It was Jermaine Gresham. pic.twitter.com/aJ0bXoNm8Q — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

An airline employee later told her he was a professional football player, and she introduced herself when they saw each other again at baggage claim. After offering to pay him back in cash or by Venmo, he declined and told her to pay the kindness forward to someone else.

It became a Twitter moment, trending around the world, and wasn’t even ruined by the fact she was wearing a Chicago Bears t-shirt.

“He said, ‘No, I like the Bears, the Bears are cool,’ ” Cassidy said.

And so is Jermaine Gresham, for being a human being and making someone else’s potential bad day a good one.