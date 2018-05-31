Johnny Manziel starting his CFL career as a backup

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 31, 2018, 1:42 PM EDT
AP

Johnny Manziel will get in a game for the first time in Canada this week, but he’ll be coming off the bench as a backup as the Canadian Football League preseason kicks off.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats coach June Jones says last year’s starter, Jeremiah Masoli, “absolutely” remains the starter both for the preseason opener on Friday and for the regular season opener on June 16.

“Masoli is going to play until I feel good about it,” Jones said of the starters’ playing time in the preseason game. “And then the rest of the game will be whatever we decide – 15 plays each, or whatever.”

Jones said he likes what he sees from Manziel, but Manziel is not ready to run the full offense yet.

“His footwork has gotten a lot better. When things break down he’s doing what we ask. All those things,” Jones said. “It’ll be a while I’m sure before he’s comfortable with all the routes we’re running, but I bet if we had the first [string] guys in there with him he’d come along a lot faster.”

Manziel seems to understand that.

“I’m going to have to earn my stripes up here,” Manziel said. “I’m going to have to work extremely hard to do what I want, and that’s come and play at a high level.”

Manziel’s long-term goal is to get back in the NFL. But first he’s going to have to show he can start in the CFL. He hasn’t done that yet.

10 responses to “Johnny Manziel starting his CFL career as a backup

  2. I wonder how long it will take for Manziel to become the starter if they aren’t selling any tickets to the games? Owners tend to force coaches into personnel decisions that fill seats. I believe Manziel will start sooner rather than later.

  3. So does this mean he will not study the playbook, learn about 2 plays, make half effort, and go out partying like when he was a backup in Cleveland?

  4. Thanks for the reminder! I like to watch a bit of CFL before NFL preseason games start, sates my withdrawal symptoms. Cats are a fun team too. PFT should cover CFL a bit more this time of year as a step up from the NFL silly nonsense offseason news.

  6. Look everybody!! A QB that screwed up and now realizes he has to earn his way back on an NFL roster. Refreshing!
    Others just sit around crying collusion and filing lawsuits to force someone to hire them.

  8. He’s been in camp with a new team for a week, and he’s still a backup? Give him time to learn the new playbook – and then we will see his abilities.

    They arent paying him a monster contract – which would “force them” to play him sooner.

  9. The tiger cats current QB earns about twice the amount they are paying Johnny, so I don’t think the owners are forcing anything !

  10. I remember when Donald Trump forced Walt Michaels to bench Brian Sipe and play Doug Flutie when he owned the USFL’s New Jersey Generals. I loved loved loved Flutie, but he was not ready that early in his pro career.

    I hope the same thing doesn’t happen here.

