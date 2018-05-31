Johnny Manziel starting his CFL career as a backup

AP

Johnny Manziel will get in a game for the first time in Canada this week, but he’ll be coming off the bench as a backup as the Canadian Football League preseason kicks off.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats coach June Jones says last year’s starter, Jeremiah Masoli, “absolutely” remains the starter both for the preseason opener on Friday and for the regular season opener on June 16.

“Masoli is going to play until I feel good about it,” Jones said of the starters’ playing time in the preseason game. “And then the rest of the game will be whatever we decide – 15 plays each, or whatever.”

Jones said he likes what he sees from Manziel, but Manziel is not ready to run the full offense yet.

“His footwork has gotten a lot better. When things break down he’s doing what we ask. All those things,” Jones said. “It’ll be a while I’m sure before he’s comfortable with all the routes we’re running, but I bet if we had the first [string] guys in there with him he’d come along a lot faster.”

Manziel seems to understand that.

“I’m going to have to earn my stripes up here,” Manziel said. “I’m going to have to work extremely hard to do what I want, and that’s come and play at a high level.”

Manziel’s long-term goal is to get back in the NFL. But first he’s going to have to show he can start in the CFL. He hasn’t done that yet.