Jordan Howard is the “main guy” for the Bears

AP

For a guy who wasn’t supposed to be a good fit for Matt Nagy’s offense, Jordan Howard has fit right in. The Bears had no real interest in trading him, always planning to use him as their feature back.

“He already said I’m going to be the main guy,” Howard said, via Adam L. Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Howard, a fifth-round pick in 2016, has had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to start his career. He has 2,435 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns in his two seasons.

But will Nagy use him as a traditional bell-cow running back?

“He’s proven that he’s done that, so that’s for sure,” Nagy said. “In this offense, it’s more game specific, as to whether or not you need that.”

Howard, 23, has worked hard on his receiving skills this offseason. He made only 52 catches for 423 yards and one touchdown, with several big drops, the past two seasons.

“He throws the ball to me himself,” Howard said of Nagy. “He helps me work on my [catching].”