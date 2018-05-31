Kaepernick’s lawyer hints someone is ready to “dime out the NFL”

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 31, 2018, 7:29 AM EDT
The attorney for former 49ers Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid is hinting that a witness in their collusion case can come forward with concrete evidence of a conspiracy to keep them out of the league for kneeling during the national anthem.

Lawyer Mark Geragos said on CNN Wednesday night that the NFL owners are conspiring against his clients to appease President Trump, and he suggested that more evidence will surface soon.

“I would stay tuned because this case is about to take a dramatic turn,” he said.

Asked what he means by that, Geragos wouldn’t offer specifics other than a suggestion that “somebody has decided they were going to dime out the NFL for what they were doing.”

That may mean a witness can come forward who will contradict the stated position of the NFL, which is that each team decides for itself whether a player can help that team, and that if Kaepernick and Reid aren’t on a roster, it’s because teams have individually decided they can’t help. If Geragos can produce a witness from the league office, or a team’s coaching staff or personnel department, who can testify that the football people do, in fact, think Kaepernick and Reid can contribute, but that owners and the league office have decided that Kaepernick and Reid are not to see the field, that would go a long way toward making the players’ case.

Stay tuned, indeed.

33 responses to “Kaepernick’s lawyer hints someone is ready to “dime out the NFL”

  1. Only in the fake world of professional athletes does the employees get to dictate what’s appropriate behavior while at work …….

  2. Everyone throws around the word “collusion” when things don’t go their way. It’s amazing how people think their former employer owes them something. Hey Kaepernick, the NFL doesn’t HAVE to hire you…get that through your head!

  5. It would have to be one of the owners coming forward to say that in order to make the case. Some assistant coach or someone else along those lines wouldn’t be enough to prove anything. Especially if said coach is playing from the bitter/just fired hand that was dealt to him. Basically Kaep and Reid are screwed on this unless an owner “dimes” on the other owners and that would be taking money out of his own pocket. And we all know how much owners love for that to happen.

  7. So even if Kapernick wins some sort of judgement, he still is NOT going to play in the NFL. And his lawyer is the same lawyer who defended Scott Peterson. On death row now.

  9. I will fast forward to the conclusion. Kaepernick never plays another NFL down and is up to his ears in legal fees the rest of his life.

    Not to mention, his platform and voice are completely diminished and the social injustice he protested from the beginning continues. Way to change the world Kap!

  10. No case at all Kap had a contract that HE chose to not take the option. Otherwise he would have still been employed. If you quit your job, you can not go back later and blame them if you can not get hired someplace else.

  11. I could see Reid getting signed once camp starts, he’s a decent safety, not a great safety. I’m no sure how he’s brought into this conversation.

  12. If my lawyer ever said “dime out” someone, the next words he’d hear would be “you’re fired.” At whatever I pay them per hour, I want them to at least sound like they’re worth the money.

  15. Yawn. Enough already with this clown. Hey, maybe Ringling Bros’ is hiring. Oh, wait…

  16. Trump, jerry jones, bob mcnair and clark hunt are trying to make the gamd great again.
    These militant troublemakers should not be allowed to hold fans hostage by promoting their agendas.
    Fans paid hundreds of dollars to go to a stadium to watch a game, not to watch a disrespectful “protest”

  17. Do I think that Kaepernick has the talent to be at least a backup in this league? Well, not a high bar – but sure….

    However, there are a lot of things that go into consideration in signing a player. In no specific order:

    1. Salary desired vs perceived value. A backup who wants starter money will likely find themselves unsigned

    2. Perception of skills. Someone who has not advanced their skills after a few years in the league, and who may have actually regressed will see less interest, then someone who is at the top of their game.

    3. Will this player provide any distractions (on the field or off the field)? Will these distractions be of a greater value than the value they provide on the field? LT was a mess off of the field – but a monster on the field. Teams will overlook a lot of things in that case. If a player is a marginal (at best) starter, and more likely a backup – then the slightest distraction will lead to them not being signed.

    4. What interest does the league have in dictating that teams not sign any player? Unless there is a rules violation (failed drug test, criminal activity, etc) – the league typically keeps out of this fray. Why does the league care if Kaepernick plays (or not)? Arent there other players who have kneeled or been vocal about this (and other issues) who are still employed?

    5. Kaep not only started the kneeling – but also wore socks portraying police as pigs, etc. IMHO he is an attention seeker, and a distraction. His play on the field was not good enough to overcome it. Look, Michael Bennett has been really vocal, and even made false claims against the police – but because of his play on the field he has a job. (And would be signed in a heartbeat by another team if released by the Eagles)

    6. I find it really hard to believe, in a league in which there is a deficit of good QBs that some team wouldn’t rush to sign him if they thought he could help them. There is a long list of players who were questionable (at best) from a social perspective who have been signed based on the value they could bring.

  18. Well, (if) someone is going to “dime out” the NFL. He better have a good back up plan for their career. I can not see anyone being dumb enough to put themselves and their families through that.

  20. I’m a victim, I’m a victim….
    Mix in an ambulance chaser and this is what the world has become.

  22. These guys a actors & get paid like kings, you either play the part or you’re out.

  23. If you bet on yourself and lose, filing a lawsuit doesn’t make for the best p.r. move.

    Also, this alleged blockbuster whatever it is info would have been out already.

    Will news outlets hound this guy to let the info out until he admits there was nothing in the first place? Naaa.

  24. Unless he’s got evidence that there were 32 owners in the room and there was a discussion and agreement that no one would employ either Kaepernick or Reid, he’s bluffing.

    And, quite frankly, given the lengths to which front offices work to maintain secrecy (Patriots being one), and who do anything to gain a competitive edge, collusion is simply not believable.

  26. What? Some SJW employee is going to spout off on what he/she thinks “Needs to be said,” in order to get the other SJWs what they think they deserve. (Real or not.)

  27. Only an owner coming forward stating he and other owners got together and collectively agreed with each not to hire either. Either a string of phone calls or an actual meeting..

    If Joe UDFA gets cut via a DUI vs Tom Brady, who has a job offer within the hour? There was NO need for collusion. Each team decided, on their own, that both were not good enough related to their the baggage involved.

    CBA. Cost Benefit Analysis. Microeconomics 101. Something we all use daily and billionaires thrive at.

  28. “which is that each team decides for itself whether a player can help that team”

    All adult business decisions weigh reward/risk. Such decisions, as often discussed in these forums, do not relate to “help”, they relate to the a calculation of help/hurt considerations. If Kap is seen as polarizing in the locker room–hard to imagine that concern doesn’t exist–no one has to prove that he can or can not “help” the team. Judgement of each team as to whether or not he would hurt more than he would help, and adults who run EACH OF these businessES recognize that the previously mentioned “reward/risk” profile tilts toward risk.

  29. Sounds like a ploy. If he truly had a witness that was willing to do that, he’d stay quiet about it. Going public just gives the NFL time to find them and pay them off. Just a ploy to see how the NFL reacts.

  30. Hmmmm. A promise of something concrete, not just another insinuation of what info mght someday become uncovered. So the ball is in his court now for something to actially happen because if nothing does he has made a different statement. Even if what this ‘witness’ produces is not smoking gun quality I want to see if there is a witness at all. (Because usually a turning witness is announced after the fact not when its still a pending action) I watch (basketball, baseball, and hockey) and wait.

  31. Collusion isn’t a “crime” per se, but it is against the CBA. That’s what they are arguing.No one is trying to put an owner in prison.

  32. His lawyer said it, must be true-lol. Sounds to me he doesn’t like the way things are going for him and his client so he is changing tactics. Normal lawyer stuff. If he was winning he would be quiet.

  33. I’m so sick and tired of the NFL and it’s drama I’m going to take a knee next time the Anthem is played.

    That’s what wrong with the kneeling. It hasn’t changed a thing and there are still rogue cops and social injustices. There are better ways to protest and make a difference than riling up the fans who pay good money and want to enjoy the game.

    Plus most importantly it sends the wrong message to kids that if you want to protest kneel during the Anthem. What happens if an entire stadium kneels next season because we all have issues we want to address.

    So again I ask did kneeling accomplish anything other than setting the wrong example for our kids.

