Kenny Stills doesn’t rule out continuing to kneel

Getty Images

For all the aspects of the NFL’s recent decision to mandate standing for the anthem, one of the most overlooked is how few players were actually still kneeling.

And now, one of the last holdouts says he’s not sure whether he’ll stand or not.

Via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills didn’t rule out breaking the league’s new rule (for which teams, not individuals can be fined).

“We’ve got plenty of time,” Stills said. “I think I’m gonna continue to do the work that I’ve been doing as far as being in the community and trying to lead and do things the right way and try to make change. When the time comes where I have to make a decision, I’ll make a decision.”

Stills has knelt for nearly every game the last two seasons, and used to have to the support of owner Stephen Ross (until he and other owners decided to bow to Donald Trump’s rhetoric).

And while it was apparently clear that Stills wasn’t a fan of the new policy (which allows players to stay in the locker room), he didn’t directly criticize the league or the President.

“I do understand that the message has been changed, but I also understand that as the NFL being the most-watched sport in the United States and one of the most-watched sports in the world, they have an opportunity to set the bar and set the standard and change the narrative and write the narrative how they want it to,” Stills said. “I just feel like from the beginning, if the narrative would’ve been set one way and the league would’ve had our backs and really put the message out there the right way and tried to educate people on the work that we’re doing and why we’re doing it, we might be in a different place than we are right now.”

Instead, the league took the perceived as the path of least resistance, leaving players like Stills to decide if they want to continue to resist.