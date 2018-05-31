Leonte Carroo to have knee surgery, miss minicamp

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver Leonte Carroo won’t be able to make his case for more playing time during the team’s June minicamp.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that Carroo will have surgery to clean up loose bodies in his knee and miss the team’s three-day minicamp next week as a result.

Carroo is expected to be ready to go for training camp this summer and many veterans wouldn’t be too impacted by missing a portion of the offseason schedule. Carroo isn’t in the strongest position heading into camp, however.

The 2016 third-round pick has played 264 offensive snaps and caught 10 passes over his first two seasons and is behind Danny Amendola, DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson on the depth chart in Miami. Jakeem Grant played about the same amount on offense, but had a bigger special teams role than Carroo and that would seem to make it a real possibility that Carroo will be off the roster come September whether he’s healthy for the start of camp or not.