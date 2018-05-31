Logan Thomas out for rest of offseason after knee surgery

Getty Images

Logan Thomas made the transition from quarterback to tight end well enough to get on the field for 155 offensive snaps with the Bills last season, but continued progress at his new spot has been interrupted this offseason.

The Bills announced on Thursday that Thomas had a surgical procedure on his knee. He’ll miss the rest of the team’s offseason program as a result of the operation.

Thomas caught seven passes for 67 yards and a touchdown for the Bills last season while playing behind Charles Clay and Nick O'Leary.

Clay and O’Leary remain on hand for the Bills, who didn’t add any tight ends in free agency and the draft. That leaves Khari Lee as the only experienced competition for playing time once Thomas is healthy enough to resume working with the team.