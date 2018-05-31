Marshon Lattimore working to prove doubters wrong, become a legend

Getty Images

Marshon Lattimore made the Pro Bowl and was defensive rookie of the year last season. The Saints cornerback, though, still wears a chip on his shoulder.

“There’s still doubters out there. Twitter people,” Lattimore said, via Nick Underhill of The Advocate. “I mean, I still have to pick some of those teams off. I [picked off] the Jets last year and the Bears. They passed on me. I have to get every team that passed on me. I have to get a pick that game.”

Lattimore, the 11th overall pick in 2017, made five interceptions and 18 pass breakups as a rookie, while allowing only a 45.3 passer rating against him. But it wasn’t good enough in his mind.

“I’m trying to become a legend, year in and year out,” Lattimore said. “I’m trying to build on everything I did last year. I’m trying to be 10 times better than what I was last year. Then next year I want to be 10 times better than I was this year.”