“Nothing new” and “no driving reason” for Ben Roethlisberger’s absence

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made an unexpected headline on Wednesday with the news that, after showing up for the first 2018 OTA session, Roethlisberger has stayed away. So why isn’t he there?

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, there’s “no driving reason” for the absence. The source added that there’s “nothing new” about Roethlisberger’s approach to the Organized Team Activities. Roethlisberger works out on his own and he remains in constant contact with the coaching staff, which doesn’t need him for the base installation.

The source said that Roethlisberger has done the same thing in past years. However, no reports surfaced of Roethlisberger being absent.

And last year, Roethlisberger spoke out about running back Le'Veon Bell‘s absence from the first practice of OTA season.

“I wish he’d be here just because he’s one of the pieces to our puzzle,” Roethlisberger said. “I know he can’t participate because I don’t think he’s 100 percent healthy, but it would be nice to see him here just in terms of the chemistry and learning and being a part of this process. But obviously it’s up to him.”

While Roethlisberger once again was present for the first day of OTAs, he hasn’t been there since. Even if it’s consistent with his preparations from past years, it’s safe to safe that nothing is amiss, because (unlike Patriots quarterback Tom Brady), Roethlisberger has no qualms about speaking his mind.