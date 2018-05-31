Panthers waive tackle Zach Banner

Getty Images

The Panthers are going to spend much of the preseason evaluating offensive line depth, and they cut one guy loose Thursday.

The team announced they had waived Zach Banner, who was claimed off waivers in March.

Banner was a fourth-round pick of the Colts last year, who hasn’t stuck anywhere. The Colts cut him before the start of the regular season, and he was claimed by the Browns, appearing in eight games.

But the new administration in Cleveland didn’t want him, and the Panthers bailing so quickly on a high pick is not a good omen for future employment.