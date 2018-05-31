Report: Steelers tackle Jerald Hawkins sustained torn quadriceps

Getty Images

When Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Jerald Hawkins went down in practice early on Wednesday, it appeared as though he’d sustained a non-contact knee injury.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Hawkins injury is actually a torn quadriceps muscle.

Hawkins collapsed on the field and yelped upon going to the ground. He had to be helped off the field by members of the team’s training staff.

With a lengthy recovery likely ahead, Hawkins could be destined to end up on the Steelers injured reserve list. At this stage of the offseason, he would need to be waived/injured and would move to the injured reserve list if he went unclaimed by another team.

Hawkins, a fourth-round pick in 2016, played in five games last year with one start for Pittsburgh.