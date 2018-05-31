Saints sign Sharrod Neasman, waive Mykkele Thompson

Getty Images

The Saints swapped one safety for another on Thursday.

Herbie Teope of NFL Media reports that the team has signed Sherrod Neasman to their 90-man roster. Neasman tried out for the team at their rookie minicamp earlier this month. Mykkele Thompson has been waived in a corresponding move.

Neasman played in 14 regular season games and five postseason contests for the Falcons over the last two seasons and made six tackles. He was not tendered a contract this offseason by Atlanta and worked out for the Chiefs in April before landing with New Orleans.

Thompson was a fifth-round pick by the Giants in 2015, but missed his rookie year with a torn Achilles. He played one game in 2016 and wound up back on injured reserve with a knee injury.