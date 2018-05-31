Seahawks keeping 70 percent of old offense, but new look is “noticeably different”

AP

Earlier this week, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said that there’s “definitely more on the table” offensively now that the team has hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator.

Schottenheimer hasn’t completely scrapped what came before, however. He said that the majority of the system will be carried over from the past and integrated with the new ideas brought in by the new members of the coaching staff in hopes of building something that can improve on past results.

“If you put a number on it I’d say it’s probably 70 percent of what they’ve done here and then maybe 30 percent of ideas from Mike and myself and some of the new guys,” Schottenheimer said, via the Seattle Times. “It’d be crazy to ask some of the guys to learn a completely new system. I’ve been working extremely hard trying to get up to speed with the way they’ve done things. They’ve had so much success here that was easy for me to do. I’m excited about some of the things that we’ve added both in the run and pass game. I think that’ll be something that is noticeably different. It’s a comprehensive approach.”

One of the noticeable differences that Schottenheimer hopes to see is that the Seahawks have “the ability to run the football when people know you are going to run the football.” That was not the case last season, which made for an unbalanced offense that Schottenheimer has been charged with recalibrating regardless of how much it looks like what they did in the past.