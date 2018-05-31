Sterling Shepard wants to be more than a slot receiver

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard had 59 catches and two touchdowns in 11 games last season and most of that productivity came while he was lining up in the slot.

Shepard had 51 of his catches and both touchdowns while lined up in the slot and all 10 of his touchdowns over the last two seasons have come from that spot in the formation. While he saw 25 percent of his snaps on the outside last year, those other numbers suggest that using Shepard out of the slot would make the biggest use of his abilities.

Shepard is aware of that, but feels a bit differently about what he can do on the field.

“That’s been that way since college,” Shepard said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “I feel like I’ve proven that I can play outside and just try to handle my business. I know that I can play outside, and we will soon see.”

The Giants made heavy use of three-receiver sets in Shepard’s two seasons with the team and more of the same could leave him with the same role even though there isn’t a clear choice to play outside across from Odell Beckham. If the team tends toward more two-receiver formations, something head coach Pat Shurmur did as offensive coordinator in Minnesota, Shepard should get plenty of chances to prove his point.