Tevin Coleman: Falcons will “use me more” this year

Getty Images

Running back Tevin Coleman has seen a steady rise in snaps over his three seasons with the Falcons and he expects that to continue during the 2018 season.

Coleman was in on over 41 percent of the snaps in 2017 and touched the ball 183 times while producing 927 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games. He said this week that he’s planning for an even bigger role that includes more than just lining up in the backfield.

“They are just going to use me more … lining up out wide and stuff,” Coleman said, via the team’s website. “It’s going to be pretty fun.”

Coleman is headed into the final year of his contract and his first three seasons have set him up well for a second contract. Showing even more in an expanded role this season would only help on that front, although that contract may come somewhere other than Atlanta if he pushes his price tag too high for a continued partnership with Devonta Freeman.